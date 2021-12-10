Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 25,895 Shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,895 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in State Auto Financial were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 16,692 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:STFC opened at $51.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.88. State Auto Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.34.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.70 million. State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 4.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

In other State Auto Financial news, SVP Jason Earl Berkey sold 3,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $204,522.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kim Burton Garland sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,286,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,800 shares of company stock valued at $8,888,306 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

