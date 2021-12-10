Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 425,149 Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,149 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.14% of Root worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROOT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Root in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Root in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Root in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Root in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Root by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Root alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Root from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Root from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Root from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.22.

ROOT opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $6.89. The company has a market cap of $888.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of -1.17. Root, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $25.63.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Root Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.