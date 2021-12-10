Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 1.0% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $324,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $528,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 47.1% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 78,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 25,103 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,558.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $205.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.23.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.