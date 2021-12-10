Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.75. 197,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,317,250. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.49 and a 200 day moving average of $47.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $204.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

