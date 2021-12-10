West Family Investments Inc. Acquires 732 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,875 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 57,480 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 103,723 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,303 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.73.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,489 shares of company stock worth $2,916,829. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $132.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.52. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.32 and a twelve month high of $134.08. The stock has a market cap of $234.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

