West Family Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO)

West Family Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,989,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,843,127 shares during the quarter. Largo Resources makes up 8.0% of West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Largo Resources were worth $20,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LGO shares. TheStreet cut Largo Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Largo Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of NYSE LGO opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.48 million and a P/E ratio of 20.00. Largo Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $18.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10). Largo Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 15.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

