West Family Investments Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,720 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,288 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,575,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price target on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Netflix from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.70.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $611.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $270.64 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $478.54 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $649.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $575.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

