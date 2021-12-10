West Family Investments Inc. Has $728,000 Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.89.

Shares of TMO opened at $637.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $615.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $556.98. The company has a market capitalization of $251.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $666.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

