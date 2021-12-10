West Family Investments Inc. Has $966,000 Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

West Family Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HMC. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 260.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 41,462,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,248,000 after buying an additional 29,947,004 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the second quarter valued at about $55,215,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,895,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,102,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,660,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,427,000 after purchasing an additional 394,239 shares in the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $28.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.88. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.33 and a 52-week high of $33.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Honda Motor’s payout ratio is currently 32.02%.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

