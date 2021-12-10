West Family Investments Inc. Purchases 7,283 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 15.0% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 24,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wipro by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 26,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Wipro by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 103,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 31,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

WIT opened at $8.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Wipro Limited has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wipro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

