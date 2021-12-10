West Family Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ASML by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in ASML by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $772.61 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $449.12 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $798.03 and its 200 day moving average is $770.22. The company has a market cap of $316.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $2.0938 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. AlphaValue downgraded ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.33.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

