Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 6.4% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,952.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,873.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,712.83. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,694.00 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price objective (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

