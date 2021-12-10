WFA of San Diego LLC Buys 187 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WFA of San Diego LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $430.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235,117. The company’s 50-day moving average is $419.10 and its 200-day moving average is $407.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $333.77 and a 52-week high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.