WFA of San Diego LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

WFA of San Diego LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.3% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Bbva USA bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.39. The stock had a trading volume of 11,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,377. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.37. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $83.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.