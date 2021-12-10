WFA of San Diego LLC Purchases 104 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after acquiring an additional 507,599 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $262.78. The company had a trading volume of 29,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $263.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.74 and its 200-day moving average is $241.08.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.91%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

