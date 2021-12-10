WFA of San Diego LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

WFA of San Diego LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 3.1% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 80.8% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period.

SCHB traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.60. 1,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,690. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.89 and a fifty-two week high of $113.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.12.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

