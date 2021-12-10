WFA of San Diego LLC Takes $479,000 Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,094,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,849,000 after purchasing an additional 221,980 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,573,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,013,000 after purchasing an additional 88,729 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,458,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,556,000 after acquiring an additional 23,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,751,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,655,000 after acquiring an additional 31,979 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VV traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.21. 1,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,188. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $170.49 and a 12 month high of $221.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.42.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

