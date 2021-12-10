Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Trading Up 0.8%

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM) shares were up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,120 ($41.37) and last traded at GBX 3,105 ($41.17). Approximately 1,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,080 ($40.84).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($49.07) price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,027.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,172.48. The firm has a market cap of £13.76 billion and a PE ratio of 29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a current ratio of 13.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.52%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

