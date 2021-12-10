William Blair Comments on Korn Ferry’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Korn Ferry in a report released on Thursday, December 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.24. William Blair also issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $639.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

KFY has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $76.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the third quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 59.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $745,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.91%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

