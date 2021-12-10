William Blair Weighs in on Gitlab Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) – William Blair lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Gitlab in a report issued on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.39) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.52). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Gitlab’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GTLB. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities started coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $76.92 on Thursday. Gitlab has a 1 year low of $75.00 and a 1 year high of $137.00.

In related news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology bought 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gitlab Company Profile

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

