Wincanton (LON:WIN) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wincanton (LON:WIN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 520 ($6.90) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Wincanton in a report on Monday, September 13th.

WIN stock opened at GBX 334 ($4.43) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,444.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of £415.83 million and a P/E ratio of 9.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 360.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 396.97. Wincanton has a 52 week low of GBX 230.59 ($3.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 470 ($6.23).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Wincanton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

In other Wincanton news, insider Mihiri Jayaweera bought 4,000 shares of Wincanton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 353 ($4.68) per share, for a total transaction of £14,120 ($18,724.31).

Wincanton Company Profile

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

