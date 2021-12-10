Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Director Alex E. Washington III Buys 4,500 Shares

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:WTFC traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.27. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $59.00 and a 1 year high of $97.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $423.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WTFC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.10.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.
Further Reading: Blockchain
Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.