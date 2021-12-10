Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Director Alex E. Washington III Buys 4,500 Shares

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:WTFC traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.27. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $59.00 and a 1 year high of $97.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $423.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WTFC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.10.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

