WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.83

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.83 and last traded at $49.83, with a volume of 28840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.47.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000.

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.