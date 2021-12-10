WOWswap Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.60 Million (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. WOWswap has a total market cap of $4.60 million and $880,553.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for $9.58 or 0.00019958 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WOWswap has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00056483 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,969.06 or 0.08266509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00084472 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,958.94 or 0.99885923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00057048 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002779 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,663 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

