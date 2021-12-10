Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $19,828.00

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $461,083.83 and $19,828.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $7.03 or 0.00014668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00058039 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.93 or 0.08225393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00082266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,036.79 or 1.00260954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00056529 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

