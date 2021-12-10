Wrapped Bitcoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $348.92 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $47,671.62 or 0.99287515 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $12.24 billion and $348.92 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00048900 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00032018 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.07 or 0.00768679 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 256,790 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

