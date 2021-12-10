XMON Price Up 40.1% Over Last Week (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. XMON has a total market cap of $31.44 million and $1.54 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMON coin can currently be bought for approximately $21,029.68 or 0.43640478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XMON has traded up 40.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00055082 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,000.97 or 0.08302743 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00084600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,289.41 or 1.00209443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00057165 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002796 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON’s genesis date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

