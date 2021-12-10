XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $1,229,680.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $1,229,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $67.43 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.74 and a twelve month high of $103.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 2.20.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in XPEL by 199.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in XPEL by 16.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in XPEL in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Amundi bought a new stake in XPEL in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in XPEL by 10.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 34.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.