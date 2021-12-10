XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) CEO S Jacobs Bradley Sells 3,217,500 Shares

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of XPO traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,739. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.41 and a 200 day moving average of $103.60. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.08. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.24 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in XPO Logistics by 50.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 435.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 23.4% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 293.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 44,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

