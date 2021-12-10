XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) CEO S Jacobs Bradley Sells 3,217,500 Shares

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of XPO traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,739. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.41 and a 200 day moving average of $103.60. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.08. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.24 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.
XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in XPO Logistics by 50.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 435.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 23.4% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 293.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 44,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.
XPO Logistics Company Profile
XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.
See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.