Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Bo Kruse Sells 4,000 Shares

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $65,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bo Kruse also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, November 22nd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $72,360.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $103,760.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $115,120.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $123,280.00.

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $17.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $743.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.13. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.63.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 322.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.