YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) Price Tops $365.81

YFDAI.FINANCE (CURRENCY:YF-DAI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. YFDAI.FINANCE has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can now be bought for about $365.81 or 0.00766375 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YFDAI.FINANCE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00054537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.01 or 0.08323502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00082498 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00058513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,768.35 or 1.00075291 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002767 BTC.

YFDAI.FINANCE Profile

YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986 coins. The official website for YFDAI.FINANCE is yfdai.finance . YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF

Buying and Selling YFDAI.FINANCE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFDAI.FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFDAI.FINANCE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YFDAI.FINANCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YFDAI.FINANCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YFDAI.FINANCE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.