YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in YETI in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in YETI in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in YETI in the second quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of YETI by 76.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on YETI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $90.63 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.37.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The company had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $4,041,204.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,122 shares of company stock valued at $9,348,664 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

