YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,757 Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,058,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the second quarter worth approximately $70,239,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2,104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,870,000 after purchasing an additional 434,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,409,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,101,000 after purchasing an additional 406,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $177.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $94.55 and a 12-month high of $190.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.91.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

