YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 946.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 551,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,781,000 after buying an additional 498,980 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 70.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 841,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,671,000 after buying an additional 348,945 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 101.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 441,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,101,000 after buying an additional 222,384 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 25.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 928,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,262,000 after buying an additional 189,560 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.67.

BlackLine stock opened at $106.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.91 and a beta of 0.83. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.06 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $635,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $1,105,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 304,281 shares of company stock worth $36,885,047. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

