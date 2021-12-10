YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 0.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 139,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEO opened at $208.06 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $153.67 and a 1 year high of $213.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.68.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

