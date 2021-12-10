YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 403.1% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 47,351 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,196,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $61.80 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $62.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.15 and a 200-day moving average of $61.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.