YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $227,000 Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 650.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.29.

FIS opened at $104.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 283.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.79 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.68.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

