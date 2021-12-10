YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Invests $283,000 in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Endava by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,363,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,311,000 after purchasing an additional 938,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Endava by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,117,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,652,000 after acquiring an additional 631,247 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Endava by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,172,000 after acquiring an additional 136,602 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endava by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,770,000 after acquiring an additional 124,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Endava by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,708,000 after acquiring an additional 72,698 shares in the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Endava alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $149.31 on Friday. Endava plc has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $172.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 108.20, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.41 and its 200-day moving average is $133.25.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Endava had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Endava in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endava currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.33.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.