Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to Post $1.16 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) will announce earnings per share of $1.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $1.12. Citizens Financial Group reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on CFG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.12.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $47.14. 88,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,628,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.62. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $51.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

