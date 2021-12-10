Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $497.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will post $497.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $522.80 million and the lowest is $450.25 million. Compass Diversified posted sales of $474.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Compass Diversified.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $488.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.11 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on CODI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Compass Diversified stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,081. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.10. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 60.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy bought 3,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $89,161.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.51 per share, for a total transaction of $137,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. 33.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Diversified (CODI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.