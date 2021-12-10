Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Analysts expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to announce sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. Perrigo posted sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year sales of $4.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Perrigo.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

PRGO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other Perrigo news, Director Rolf A. Classon bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $99,876.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Svend Andersen bought 3,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.10 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 33,955 shares of company stock worth $1,226,302 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $36.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.96. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $35.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.06%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perrigo (PRGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.