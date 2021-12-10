Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to post $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Provident Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $99.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 27.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.51. 11,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,818. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.44. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.05%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

