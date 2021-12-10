Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to report $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Ready Capital posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RC. B. Riley increased their target price on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Capasse bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $491,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $571,390 over the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 72.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 516,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after buying an additional 217,588 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 78.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 179,747 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 34.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after buying an additional 151,652 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 417.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 145,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 148.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 209,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 124,799 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RC stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

