Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.42 Million

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) will report $8.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $14.27 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full year sales of $35.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.70 million to $50.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $56.16 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $101.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Roivant Sciences.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of ROIV stock traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 44,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,531. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12. Roivant Sciences has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $10.99.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

