Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $465.95 Million

Equities analysts expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to announce sales of $465.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $494.00 million and the lowest is $437.89 million. Boston Beer reported sales of $460.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Boston Beer.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($6.47). The business had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.90 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $965.00 to $935.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $782.40.

NYSE SAM opened at $508.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $492.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $684.35. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $435.12 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Boston Beer by 18.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,343,000 after purchasing an additional 200,086 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Boston Beer by 1,721.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,033,000 after purchasing an additional 176,197 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in Boston Beer by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,219,000 after acquiring an additional 143,528 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Beer by 860.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,627,000 after acquiring an additional 129,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Boston Beer by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,917,000 after acquiring an additional 94,742 shares in the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

