Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) to Announce -$0.71 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) to announce ($0.71) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tricida’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Tricida reported earnings of ($1.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tricida will report full-year earnings of ($3.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($3.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tricida.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.55) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TCDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 15,722 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $126,247.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $758,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,619 shares of company stock worth $1,000,046 in the last 90 days. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tricida by 36.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCDA stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.71. 2,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,640. The firm has a market cap of $388.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.05. Tricida has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.86.

Tricida

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

