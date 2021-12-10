Zacks: Analysts Expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) to report $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Avanos Medical posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Avanos Medical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Oleary acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $158,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,505.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 51,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.4% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVNS traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.58. The stock had a trading volume of 279,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,202. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $29.13 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.70.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

