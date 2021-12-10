Zacks: Analysts Expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.29 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will report $3.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.30 billion and the lowest is $3.28 billion. Baxter International posted sales of $3.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year sales of $12.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.55 billion to $12.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.06 billion to $13.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.42.

Shares of BAX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.86. 2,131,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,801,793. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.24 and a 200-day moving average of $79.68. Baxter International has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $88.32. The firm has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 140.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 63.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

