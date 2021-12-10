Zacks: Analysts Expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.11. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 25.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CPRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.68. The company had a trading volume of 30,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,712. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $688.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $7.58.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $25,247.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 351,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 213,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.