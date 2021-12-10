Zacks: Analysts Expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to Post $0.13 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Del Taco Restaurants posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

TACO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.51 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Del Taco Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TACO. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 67.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,402,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after buying an additional 964,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 588,002 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 884.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 150,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 135,627 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 607.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 135,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 116,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 18.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 647,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 98,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TACO opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $454.90 million, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.98. Del Taco Restaurants has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $12.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

